Emily Blunt will soon be seen in “The English”, a new series for Prime Video set in the Old West.

Described as an “epic chase western,” “The English” is the latest from writer/director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”).

Blunt stars as aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, who is on a cross-country journey to Wyoming when she encounters Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer).

These two, notes the synopsis for the six-episode series, “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.”

What the two don’t realize, however, is they have a shared past, and face increasingly terrifying obstacles along the way until finally arriving at their destination, the recently established town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

As they make their way in town, they’re drawn into an investigation undertaken by the local sheriff (Stephen Rea) and a young widow (Valerie Pachne) into a series of bizarre unsolved murders, which ultimately leads Cornelia and Eli to understand their intertwined history and confront the future they must now live.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Rafe Spall (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Tom Hughes (“A Discovery of Witches”), Toby Jones (“Marvellous”) and Ciarán Hinds (“The Terror”).

“The English” will premiere in November; ahead of the series’ debut, check out some first-look photos just released by Prime Video.

