Amandla Stenberg has been stirring up controversy due to a DM she sent to a film critic who wrote that her new horror flick “doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage.”

New York Times film critic Lena Wilson took to social media to share the apparently snarky DM she received from Stenberg about her review of “Bodies Bodies Bodies”.

“Your review was great,” Stenberg wrote to Wilson. “Maybe if you had gotten your eyes off my [breasts] you would’ve watched the movie!”

In posting Stenberg’s comment, Wilson wrote that it’s “always weird when the homophobia is coming from inside the house, but this is something.”

Stenberg was hit by backlash after Wilson shared her message on Twitter, which she addressed in a video she posted to Instagram Stories.

According to Stenberg, her seemingly catty comment was actually meant to be funny.

“I’m receiving a lot of commentary on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending a DM that I thought was hilarious,” Stenberg said. “There’s a film critic and her name is Lena Wilson. She described [‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’] as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage,’ which I thought was hilarious. I’m proud that a piece of work I was a part of was described as such in such a renowned publication.”

Reiterating that she felt her comment was “hilarious,” she also insisted there was no homophobia intended. “I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay… as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that.”

Stenberg also explained that Wilson’s reference to her breasts wasn’t the first time she’s experienced similar remarks.

“It’s quite surprising the amount of commentary I receive on my boobs,” Stenberg said. “I wore this tank top in this movie because me and the costume designer felt it fit the character well. I do get tired of people talking about my chest. There seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation about my chest.”

Stenberg concluded by stating, “Lena, I thought your review was hilarious. I thought my DM was funny. I did not mean to harass you. I do not wish you any harm. You are allowed to have your criticism on my work and I’m allowed to have my criticisms of your work. I wish you the best.”