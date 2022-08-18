A blind item from the celebrity gossip social media account Deux Moi has fans of Johnny Depp freaking out.

The site typically shares unverified blind items it receives on Instagram Story, one of which claimed that there’s been “extraordinary lengths” taken to conceal the identity of the actor playing Uncle Fester in the upcoming Netflix series “Wednesday”, the Tim Burton-produced spinoff of “The Addams Family” focused on Addams daughter Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega).

“This rarely out of the news or courts a++ lister is keeping things quiet so that Ortega’s moment is not overshadowed by his ex’s ongoing vendetta,” the tipster claimed. “But rumours are the first edits show that Tim Burton was right to fight for his casting.”

The tip was rife with enough clues that Burton was reuniting with Depp (who starred in several of Burton’s movies, including “Edward Scissorhands” and “Sleepy Hollow”) by casting him as Wednesday Addams’ uncle.

Supporting the rumour are the lack of any photos of Fester in Netflix’s press materials for the series, while IMDb doesn’t even list the character in the credits (Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones play Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia).

Here’s a sampling of how fans have been reacting to the rumour on Twitter:

