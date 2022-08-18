An unidentified woman testified in court Thursday that R&B singer R. Kelly had sexually abused her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18, and confirmed that she’s the underage girl in the video that was at the centre of his 2008 child pornography trial (he was ultimately acquitted, with jurors claiming their decision was due to the fact that woman did not testify at that earlier trial).

The woman — now 37 and identified only by the pseudonym “Jane” — testified under oath in Kelly’s trial, reported The Hollywood Reporter, stating for the first time that she does appear with Kelly in the infamous tape. When the prosecutor asked how old she was at the time the video was filmed, she responded, “Fourteen.”

Kelly is on trial in Chicago on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors, in addition to charges that he rigged his 2008 trial by intimidating and paying off “Jane” to ensure she didn’t testify at that time.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

“Jane” also explained why her current testimony contradicted her previous testimony, when she claimed she was not the girl in the tape.

“I was afraid something bad would happen to Robert,” she said of why she initially lied. “I was protecting him.”

She also explained why Kelly can be seen handing the girl money in the tape. “If anyone saw the tape … he wanted it to appear as if I was a prostitute,” she said.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Accuser To Testify On Trial Fixing Charge

If Kelly is convicted on these charges in Chicago, he could have decades of additional prison time added to his sentence.