Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was recently hospitalized in Los Angeles due to what’s being called a “cardiac incident.”

Brendon’s sister let fans know that the 51-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital about two weeks ago due to tachycardia, a condition that makes the heart beat abnormally fast.

“Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn’t been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update,” she wrote on Brendon’s Instagram account, along with some photos of the actor in an ambulance and in a wheelchair during his hospital stay.

“Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia),” she added.

According to the Instagram post, Brendon underwent a similar hospitalization last year following spinal surgery to address cauda equina syndrome, an uncommon condition affecting nerve nerves in his spine.

“He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments,” she added in the post.

Last year, Brendon’s manager told the Daily Mail that the surgery stemmed from Brendon suffering paralysis in his genitals and legs after sleeping on the concrete floor of a jail cell after his arrest last year in Indiana on charges of prescription fraud.

That stint in jail, said manager Theresa Foriter, led to “deep-seated medical problems and immense pain.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brendon was previously arrested for grand theft, resisting arrest, battery against a peace officer and criminal mischief, amidst his admission that he was struggling with depression and substance abuse.

In 2020, Brendon avoided jail time when his lawyers brokered a plea deal on charges that he allegedly attacked his girlfriend in 2017; instead, he was sentenced to three years of probation, 20 hours of community service, and ordered to attend a 52-week domestic-violence course.