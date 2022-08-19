Madonna knows how to throw a party.

The hitmaker shared an array of photos from her recent 64th surrealism-themed birthday celebrations in Sicily, Italy.

One snap shared on her Instagram Story showed her posing with all six of her kids — Mercy James and David Banda, both 16, son Rocco, 22, daughter Lourdes, 25 and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

She captioned it, “Tanti Auguri,” which is “Happy Birthday” in Italian.

Credit: Instagram/Madonna

Madonna also posted a video from the lavish party, showing her dancing up a storm with David, with the twins striking a pose for the camera and Lourdes joining her mom to party the night away.

The musician spoke to People back in May while promoting her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

She said of her birthday, “I always have to do something special and unique on my birthday and go somewhere that I’ve never been before and create a magical experience, not only for myself and my children, but for my friends.

“So I’m still hashing that one out. It’s between two places, but I don’t want to say where because I don’t want to jinx myself — and I also don’t want everybody to go there and get a hotel room!”

She added of her plans at the time, “I’ll take everyone on the journey with me.”