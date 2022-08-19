Shannel is setting the record straight.

In a video posted to Instagram this week, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star, whose real name is Bryan Watkins, addressed an accusation from a woman claiming she stole $700.

Megan Gerber, who goes by Meggy Momma on TikTok, had posted a video earlier in the week seemingly showing Shannel taking a “wad of cash” from her purse during her Las Vegas show.

In the response video, Shannel explained that the moment was one of the show’s “comedic bits,” in a long line of drag queens performing gags about the audience tipping.

Despite having seen bits like it “happen for years” on the drag circuit, Shannel said that “moving forward, [she] will never touch a guest’s personal belongings again.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, I did not steal $700 out of this person’s purse.”

Shannel explained that she only took “a couple of dollars” from the woman’s purse, adding it to a collection of bills she’d gotten from other tables throughout the show.

“She was offered a personal apology from me, a full refund for her nine tickets — which was worth over $1,200 — and, out of good faith for how the situation was handled, an additional $700, which I would not and did not take from her,” the drag queen said, adding that Gerberg did not accept.

She said that Gerberg instead had her lawyer reach out to request over $6,000 in order to cover a cabana she had reserved while staying at the Vegas hotel.

“I appreciate Voss offering us the $700; I still don’t appreciate you claiming that I’m lying,” Gerber said in another video after Shannel’s response, adding, “I’m glad we’ve gotten to this point where you’re recognizing that it’s wrong to grab someone’s purse…. I do believe that Voss does owe us for our cabana.”

She added that after the incident, she called the police to file a report.

Las Vegas police told Entertainment Weekly that the report “did not generate a call for service to the business for officers due to the fact the victim did a telephonic report.”