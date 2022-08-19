Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” has definitely stood the test of time.

The singer just recreated the beloved music video for the 1987 hit 35 years later for an AAA Insurance commercial.

The clip promises the insurance company will never give you up, let you down, run around and desert you, just like the lyrics state.

Astley questions at one point in the video, “Is this still a thing?”

The musician admits the recreation of the video takes him on an “amazing trip down memory lane.”

Astley shares, according to Lad Bible, “The song has been so good to me, and I’m thrilled to be working with another iconic brand that has certainly stood the test of time.”

The British star recently celebrated the song’s 35th anniversary.

He gushed on Twitter: