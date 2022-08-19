Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a big weekend ahead of them.

With their second wedding coming up, the couple were spotted Thursday in Savannah, Ga., shopping with Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck To Have Wedding Celebration In Georgia This Weekend: What to Expect

Photos of the family were obtained by Page Six, showing the trio enjoying their day in the city.

The couple officially tied the knot last month in Las Vegas, but will reportedly host a bigger second ceremony for family and friends this weekend.

A rehearsal dinner is expected to take place on Friday, with the ceremony happening on Saturday.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Marriage Certificate Revealed After Last Month’s Las Vegas Wedding

On Sunday, Affleck and Lopez will reportedly host a barbecue and picnic for their guests.

The couple was previously engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up and reconnecting in 2021. News that the couple were engaged again broke in April of this year.