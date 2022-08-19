Click to share this via email

North West has had enough of her mom Kim Kardashian’s version of “Carpool Karaoke”.

Kardashian recently filmed herself singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor”, but North, 9, wasn’t happy when she spotted her mom filming.

The pair were riding in the car with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope.

“Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that,” North complained in the video after spotting the camera.

Kardashian also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The Skims founder regularly posts videos of her kids having a singalong in the car.

Kardashian and North also documented their fun mother-daughter ziplining day out earlier this week.

The pair shared a video of their outing on TikTok.