Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have a name in mind for their fourth baby.

Lopitalo could give birth to the couple’s baby girl at any moment, with her updating fans on her pregnancy journey regularly on social media.

The actress, who is 38 and a half weeks pregnant, took to her Instagram Story to answer some questions from fans while she watched soccer with their eldest child Noah, 8.

As one social media user questioned what they were going to call their baby, Lopilato said one of their other three children — daughter Vida, 4, or sons Elias, 6, and Noah — had come up with it, according to People.

Credit: Instagram/Luisana Lopilato

She didn’t reveal which one or what the moniker was.

Bublé did hint that the baby’s name could sound like Seleah though, after he turned the tables on a TMZ photographer earlier this week by asking what her name was.

His reaction was priceless after she revealed what she was called.