Fresh off a romantic island getaway with her husband and four kids, Heidi Klum is back to work — and remembering her shocking worst date ever.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday with guest host Nicole Byer, Klum recalls a NSFW story from her single days.

“I had one weird date where we went to a movie theatre,” Klum begins her story, noting that her date was holding a large bucket of popcorn. “Which I thought was already strange, like, why do I always have to reach over? Why don’t you reach over?”

“And I’m reaching over and I’m eating the popcorn,” she continues, “and then, all of the sudden, there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached. The hot dog that’s still attached.”