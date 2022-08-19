Netflix just gave “The Sandman” fans a huge surprise.

On Friday, the streamer debuted two brand new episodes, one animated and one live-action, of the series, based on the classic Neil Gaiman comic book series.

The first episode, the animated “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”, features series star Tom Sturridge, along with Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Tennant, James McAvoy, David Gyasi, Michael Sheen, Gaiman and more all doing voice work.

“We endeavored to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas,” director Hisko Hulsing said in a statement to Variety.

“We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time. Untold Studios in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylizing were all done at Submarine Studios in Amsterdam.”

The second episode, done in live-action, is titled “Calliope”, and stars Melissanthi Mahut and others.

Both episodes come after the long-awaited series premiered just two weeks ago to acclaim from critics and fans.