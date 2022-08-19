Prince William is heading to New York City next month.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking a trip stateside to appear at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21, with the inaugural finalists and winners of last year’s Earthshot Prize also attending, People reported.

The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the summit, with William set to address guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, who acts as Global Advisor to the winners.

William’s appearance comes after he announced last month that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony would be taking place in Boston in December.

Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts also made a special appearance in the video shared on the Duke and Duchess’ Twitter account.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton And Prince William’s New Home Will Not Have A Room For Their Nanny

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the U.S.A. where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William, who first announced the environmental prize project at the end of 2019, said in the clip.

“And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” Bogaerts then added.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

“The urgency of the situation can’t be overstated,” William, who was last in the U.S. with wife Kate Middleton back in 2014 during their visit to NYC, told People of the Earthshot Prize following the first ceremony in October.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton Send Sweet Reply To Girl Who Invited Prince George To Her 6th Birthday Party

He added, “But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful.

“Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there,” the royal went on. “By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp.”