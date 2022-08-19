Starring in “The Woman King” was a joy for Jon Boyega.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” with Bevy Smith, the actor talked about working with Viola Davis on the epic, and getting to speak his father’s native African tongue in the film.

Boyega recalled another actor on set, “He came up to me and was just like, ‘Is that your dad’s voice?’ He’s from South Africa. He said, ‘Is that your dad’s voice?’ I go, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. It is.’ He goes, ‘How the hell?’ I’m like, ‘How did you know?’ It’s just the authority kind of ages me in a way when I use that. But it was the comfort of it. But also it was great sitting back and watching talent, you know, do its thing. Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, all these women just killing it.”

He continued, “I was there doing my thing, cameras on me, serious. Then give them the support that they need. The camera switches, I’m just there looking at talent.”

The actor went on, “Damn, look how Thuso is killing that scene. Damn, look how Jayme Lawson’s doing that. It’s just a lot to take in. And the talent in itself is something I’m excited about. I’m excited to be in a project that basically shines a light on Black women’s talent. And specifically for brown skin, darker women … Which is a specific thing for me. I like to see that. Just made me feel excited and I can’t wait to watch it. It’s gonna be crazy.”

“The Woman King” premieres at TIFF next month before opening in theatres on Sept. 16.