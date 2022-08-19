Demi Lovato continued her three-night “Tonight Show” takeover on Thursday.

The singer, who just released her eighth studio album Holy Fvck, belted out her new single “29” from the LP on the talk show.

Lovato sang the emotional track while surrounded by an array of candles.

The musician kicked off her takeover appearance earlier this week, chatting to Jimmy Fallon about going back on tour after four years.

Talking about her new album being released this week and how she’s heading back on tour for the first time in a while, Lovato admitted about getting back on stage: “I did have nerves.”

The star, who is turning 30 on Saturday, said of how she felt afterwards: “I felt so good. I can still do it.”