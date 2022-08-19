It’s been a decade since Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and now the iconic funk-rock band is set to receive another honour at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

As Variety reports, the Chili Peppers will be presented with the Global Icon Award at this year’s VMAs, where the band will also take to the stage to perform new single “Tippa My Tongue” from the upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen.

This will mark the band’s first VMAs performance in more than two decades, having last performed at the 2000 VMAs — the same year that Anthony Kiedis, Flea and company received the Video Vanguard Award.

With eight VMAs under their collective belt, the Chili Peppers earned their 29th nomination this year — the first since 2006 — in the Best Rock category for “Black Summer”, the lead single from their recent studio album Unlimited Love.

The MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28; Return of the Dream Canteen is scheduled to drop Oct. 14.