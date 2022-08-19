Brooke Shields is shedding some tears as her daughter leaves home and heads to college.

The “Suddenly Susan” star took to Instagram to share tearful video as she discusses her emotional response to daughter Rowan, 19, leaving home to attend Wake Forest University.

“So I just waved my daughter goodbye again and I thought it would be easier the second time,” she says, breaking down into tears.

“She’s already been away and been with me all summer, but… I’m not making the drive with her, she’s driving with her dad… It was just too painful, I don’t think I could go through the driving away from campus again,” Shields added.

She reiterated her feelings in a caption she added to the video, writing, “Ugh, it’s so hard. I miss her already.”