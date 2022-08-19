Jon Gosselin claims his ex-wife Kate Gosselin “stole” $100,000 from their children’s bank accounts.

Court documents allegedly obtained by the U.S. Sun stated Kate admitted she’d “borrowed” money from a trust fund belonging to her eight kids for her living costs.

Jon, who divorced Kate in 2009, told the paper: “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong.

“Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

Jon and Kate, former stars of “Jon & Kate Plus Eight”, tied the knot in 1999 before welcoming twins Mady and Cara, now 21, in 2000.

Kate gave birth to sextuplets Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, now 18, four years later. The pair split in 2009.

“KATE PLUS 8” (formerly “JOHN & KATE PLUS 8”), Kate Gosselin with Gosselin kids, ‘Deck Party’, (Season 4, ep. 405, aired Jan. 5, 2016). photo: ©TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images

As of August 2021, Hannah and Collin lived full-time with Jon, while the other sextuplets were living with Kate. Cara and Madelyn are both away at college.

Jon continued to tell the Sun after noticing the money missing from Hannah and Collin’s account, “It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’ s money when she’s actually been stealing from them – she’s a hypocrite.

“There’s been no remorse from her at all. Now they’re 18 she thinks she can get away scott-free.”

Kate, who was said to have set up the trust account with Jon to keep the kids’ earnings from promotional appearances safe until they turned 18, said in the testimony that she’d paid thousands for her kids’ school fees over the years.

She allegedly stated, “I mean I paid $387,000 for their private school tuition out of our income, not the trust over the years.

“So I mean I’m not looking to collect that but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically.”

Jon called the school fees claims “crazy.”

Kate previously admitted to withdrawing two lots of $50,000 from the kids trust, reportedly saying in court docs, “I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive.”