The man who investigated Princess Diana’s death is shutting down conspiracy theories.

For the first time ever, Former Metropolitan police Senior investigating officer David Douglas sat down for a TV interview with “Good Morning Britain”, nearly 25 years after the tragic crash.

Former Met police Senior investigating officer David Douglas tells @PaulBrandITV and @ranvir01 that he is 'absolutely convinced' that Princess Diana's death was a 'terrible, tragic accident.' Watch GMB on ITV and on ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/iG3gWVdaiK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 19, 2022

“It’s my absolute total belief it was a terrible, tragic accident in which three people lost their lives and one other person had their life turned upside down,” Douglas said.

Douglas’ investigation into the death was launched in 2004 and the report was finally delivered and published publicly in 2006.

“When you look at most incidents, accidents, you find there’s a chain of events, and if any one of those chain of events had been different, it might not have led to that happening,” he said in the interview. “For example, if they’d been wearing seatbelts, our experts tells us it was probably an 80% chance that they would have survived the accident.”

He also talked about interviewing Prince Charles for the investigation, after a note that Diana wrote to her in 1995 was uncovered, reading, “My husband is planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure and serious head injury.”

“So it’s remarkable… but in actual fact, it was also unremarkable because it was a straightforward witness statement from someone who happened to be the Prince of Wales,” Douglas said.

“When we went in — I’d never met him before obviously — I found him charming,” he continued. “He was very polite, friendly. And we sat down — Lord Stevens, Prince of Wales, his private secretary, who was there also. So Michael, Pete, and myself, just the four of us in the room. Lord Stevens obviously took the lead and talked to Prince Charles about that note and what became obvious was that Prince Charles knew nothing about that note until it became public in 2003. He knew no more than we did.”