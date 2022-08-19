It’s been awhile since fans heard any new music from Blackpink, but the wait is finally over with the release of new single “Pink Venom” and its accompanying music video.

Released on Friday, Aug. 19, “Pink Venom” is the first single from the K-pop girl group’s forthcoming second album, Born Pink.

During an online press conference, the members of the group — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — discussed the meaning of “Pink Venom”.

“Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” said Jennie, as reported by Billboard.

“Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us… we are named Blackpink and contradiction is our charm — we wanted to show that,” she continued. “It’s pink venom, a lovely poison, it’s words that most express us.”

As she explained in a subsequent portion of the press conference, “Some worry that we might stray away from our identity, but we believe it’s the most distinct and clear way to represent us.”

Blackpink’s Born Pink will be released on Sept. 16.