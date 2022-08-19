The sentencing of an illegal wildlife trafficker is a positive sign, according to the Duke of Cambridge.

On Thursday, Prince William reacted to the news that 49-year-old Moazu Kromah was sentenced to 63 months in prison for poaching endangered rhinoceroses and elephants for their horns and tusks.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential,” he said in a statement to People.

“This is a significant victory and a landmark case,” he added. “For over a decade, its complexity has been skillfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and private sector organizations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.”

The royal also said that the sentence is “further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration.”

William concluded by praising “everyone involved for their meticulous planning and determination to pursue justice,” adding, “Thanks to their perseverance, hundreds of endangered animals and the communities that live alongside them have been protected, sending the strongest possible message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade.”

Kromah was arrested in 2019 in Uganda and extradited to the U.S. for trial. The trafficking ring he was a part of smuggled 35 rhinos and 100 elephants from 2012 to 2019.