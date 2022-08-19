Alec Baldwin is opening up about his fears of being killed by a deranged supporter of Donald Trump in the wake of the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust”.

TMZ reports that Baldwin shared his concerns during a recent interview with CNN, referring to the ex-president’s claim that Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose.”

“The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her on purpose. To me, that was the only time I was worried about what was going to happen,” Baldwin told CNN.

“Here was Trump, who instructed people to commit acts of violence, and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death,” Baldwin explained.

After Trump’s remark was publicized, Baldwin admitted he was “1,000 percent nervous” that he’d be attacked by Trump supporters.

“A bunch of people were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol, and they killed a law enforcement officer,” he said. “They killed somebody. You don’t think I thought to myself, ‘Are some of those people going to come and kill me?’”