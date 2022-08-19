Click to share this via email

People have really been trying to identify Drake songs.

In an article about the 20th anniversary of app Shazam, which uses phone microphones to identity musical tracks, Billboard looks back on some milestones in the app’s history.

Claiming the titled of Most Shazamed Artist of All Time is Toronto’s own Drake, who has racked up more than 350 million Shazams over the years.

The most Shazamed single song is Tones and I’s hist “Dance Monkey”. It was also the fastest song to reach 20 million Shazams, in just 219 days.

David Guetta earned the title of First Artist to Hit 100 Million Shazams, reaching the milestone in May 2015.

Looking back through the app’s origins as a phone-in text service available to U.K. music lovers, Gnarl’s Barkley’s “Crazy” took the crown as the most looked-up song.

Shazam also released an Apple Music playlist featuring the most Shazamed song of each of the last 20 years, including Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister”, Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and more.