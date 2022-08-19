Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be making the most of being in New York City together.

Styles is set to take the stage at Madison Square Garden to perform a whopping 15 nights of his “Love on Tour” shows, starting from Saturday.

The latest gigs come after he kicked off his North American leg of the tour earlier this week, performing two shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Fans Banned From Camping Overnight Before Toronto Gigs

Styles and Wilde, who tend to keep their romance on the down low, were pictured leaving a dinner date at Rubirosa in Manhattan on Thursday.

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde. Credit: Backgrid

The One Direction hitmaker flashed some torso for the outing in a white eyelet top, which he teamed with some brown pants.

READ MORE: Jason Sudeikis ‘Deeply Regrets’ Serving Ex Olivia Wilde Custody Papers During Public Speech, References Harry Styles In New Court Docs

Wilde, on the other hand, opted for a long, blue patterned skirt and a plain navy top.

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde. Credit: Backgrid

Styles and Wilde met on the set of their upcoming flick “Don’t Worry Darling” back in September 2020.

They then went public with their romance at a friend’s wedding in January 2021.