Keith Urban took a quick break from his tour this week to pay a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville with wife Nicole Kidman.

The couple went to the hospital on Wednesday, spending time at broadcast media centre built by The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

A studio full of dreamers and born to be rockstars all with happy hearts after this special day at @VUMCchildren! Thanks for shining your light in the hospital, @KeithUrban + Nicole Kidman! pic.twitter.com/V46ikBHM7P — Ryan Seacrest Foundation (@RyanFoundation) August 18, 2022

While there, Urban and Kidman spent time with patients at the hospital, as well as their parents.

A video montage of their visit shows, Urban playing a song on his guitar for the kids, while Kidman dances along.

Seacrest’s foundation has built broadcast centres in a number of hospitals around the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C.