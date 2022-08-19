Heidi Montag at Prime Video's Summer Solstice at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in santa Monica, California on June 21, 2022.

Heidi Montag can’t wait to be a mom of two.

In a new interview, the former reality TV star, 35, opened up about her second pregnancy, saying she is “beyond excited.”

“Being a mom of one has been way more challenging than I anticipated, but so much more rewarding as well,” Montag told People.

Montag and husband Spencer Pratt revealed they were expecting a second child back in June.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt at Prime Video’s Summer Solstice at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in santa Monica, California on June 21, 2022. — MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The “Hills” alum also revealed that she is thrilled that her son Gunner Stone, 4, will soon have a baby brother or sister.

“I’m so excited for Gunner to have a sibling,” Montag said. “He loves babies, he’s been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing.”

Heidi Montag and son Gunner do a beach workout while on vacation. “Pregnancy workout,” Montag captioned a video showing the five-months pregnant mom staying active. — Heidi Montag / Instagram

Reminiscing about her time with Gunner as a newborn, Montag added, “I’m excited to be able to go back and have a baby again. To be able to enjoy all those moments.”

Though Montag’s due date is in December, she has a feeling baby No. 2 will arrive early.

Gunner was three weeks early, so I’m anticipating that to be the norm. I’ve asked my doctor like, ‘Is that a reoccurring situation?’ Basically, she said yes. So if you’re body naturally kicks out babies early, you’ll tend to do that.”