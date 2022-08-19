It’s been nine months since Jessie J revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

In a new Instagram post, the 34-year-old “Price Tag” singer opened up about how she has since been coping.

The post features two photos of Jessie — one from when she was younger and another more recent one.

“When I was 16 years old, I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she wrote. “[First] thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad,” she continued. “The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do.”

Finally, Jessie added, “Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all 🤍”

Jessie announced her miscarriage in November 2021.