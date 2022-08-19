Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emma Heming Willis and Demi Moore continue to be one another’s biggest fans.

Heming Willis gave a shout-out to her husband Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore’s swimsuit line she has with Andie Co., Andie Swim, this week.

The model looked stunning in the black printed “The Marseilles” one-piece that has yellow and white fireworks on it.

She wrote alongside the Instagram Story pic: “Loving my [swimsuit emoji] @demimoore x @andieswim.”

Credit: Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Willis Gets Candid About ‘Trying’ To Practice Better Self-Care

Bruce Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. They share daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28, together.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Says Putting Her Family’s Needs Before Her Own ‘Took A Toll On My Mental Health’

The actor then tied the knot with Heming Willis in 2009, with them since welcoming daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Last March, Moore gushed over Heming Willis in an International Women’s Day post.

She wrote in the lengthy caption, “Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”