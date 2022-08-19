Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo is just a few weeks away, and news is emerging about what fans can expect from this year’s event.

According to a press release, D23 — a.k.a. “the ultimate Disney fan event” — will kick off with an opening ceremony featuring the Disney Legends Awards and a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

“For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world,” said Bob Chapek, CEO, the Walt Disney Company. “I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”

The opening ceremony will feature musical performances, special guests and some surprises, along with a special performance by cast members from Disney On Broadway’s productions of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”, and the North American tour of “Frozen”.

The Disney Legends Award, presented to individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy, will be hosted by Tamron Hall.

This year’s honourees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross and late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman.

D23 takes place on Sept. 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center, with the opening ceremony to be livestreamed; the opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. PT.