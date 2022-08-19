Click to share this via email

Kendall Jenner definitely has a good amount of celebrity pals, so it’s no wonder there was a star-studded guestlist for her 818 Tequila launch party on Thursday night.

Jenner, who recently announced the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, looked stunning in a white gown, which featured a thigh-high slit, as she arrived for the lavish bash.

Kendall Jenner. Credit: Backgrid

As always, the model’s famous family were on hand to support her latest endeavour.

Khloé Kardashian looked incredible in a skintight black jumpsuit, which she teamed with an quilted oversized denim jacket and a sleek up ‘do.

Khloé Kardashian. Credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian also opted for a figure-hugging jumpsuit, teaming it with a tiny glittering silver bag.

Kim Kardashian. Credit: Backgrid

Justin and Hailey Bieber were among attendees, as well, with the Canadian hitmaker choosing to dress down in a pair of baggy jeans and one of his Drew House grey hoodies.

Hailey looked chic in an all-black ensemble.

Justin and Hailey Bieber. Credit: Backgrid

Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were also at the event.