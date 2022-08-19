The long-awaited collaboration between Britney Spears and Elton John is almost here.

On Friday, the duo shared the news on social media that their duet “Hold Me Closer” will officially be released on August 26.

Rumours had been swirling about a potential team-up involving the two music icons; it was finally confirmed last week by reps for the respective artists.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” a source told Page Six in July.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

The source also claimed, “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super-excited.”

The release date, August 26, also marks the six-year anniversary of the release of Spears’ last studio album, 2016’s Glory.