Netflix is collaborating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for “Redeem Team”, an upcoming documentary about the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Beijing Summer Olympic Games.

As basketball fans will recall, the team had a lot to prove following a dismal performance four years earlier in Athens.

In the new doc, players on that iconic team share their recollections of competing in Beijing, including Dwyane Wade and LeBron James (who are also exec producers on the project), along with coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade Says He Absolutely Does Not Want To Come Out Of Retirement

For the first time ever, the IOC is offering access to its archives, and “The Redeem Team” features unprecedented footage and behind-the-scenes material.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all-stars, friends, and future teammates,” said Wade in a statement. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!”

“The Redeem Team” debuts on Oct. 7.