While the announcement has yet to be made about which celebs will be competing, “Dancing With the Stars” has revealed six of the pro dancers who will be taking to the ballroom in the show’s upcoming 31st season.

A new post from the show’s official Instagram account features a photo of the six dancing beneath a mirrorball shaped like Mickey Mouse. It is revealed that Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will be returning for the new season.

Meanwhile, the show has been teasing the upcoming season, which will be the first to stream on Disney+ after nearly two decades on ABC.

September 19

Last month, host Alfonso Ribeiro — winner of the Mirrorball trophy back in 2019 — confirmed that he’ll be joining Tyra Banks as a co-host in season 31, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all be back behind the judging table.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”