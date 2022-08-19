Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hopes fans will forgive him for slapping comedian and Oscar presenter Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards.

“I hope people allow him to be human,” Zampino, 54, told The Daily Mail in a new interview. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”

Smith infamously slapped Rock during the 2022 Oscars telecast after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Jada, who has alopecia, shaved her head in 2018.

Speaking of the fallout from Smith’s slap heard ’round the world, Zampino added, “You cannot heal without forgiveness.”

“I hope with him – he’s been in the business since 16 with ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.’ He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he’s so gracious so kind, he has heart connection to his fans,” she continued. “He has given us years of laughter,” Zampino said, referencing Smith’s body of comedic work.

“I hope people allow the opportunity for him to be human,” she repeated.

Zampino and Smith married in 1992 months before the birth of their son Trey Smith. The couple divorced in 1995.

The Whoop Ash entrepreneur also shared that she has a great relationship with Jada. “We have gotten along very well for many years,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “I am on good terms with Jada, I love her dearly.”