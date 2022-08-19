Two members of Bachelor Nation are coming to the defence of embattled “Bachelorette” suitor Nate Mitchell.

In the latest episode of their podcast, “Bachelors in the City”, reports Us Weekly, “Bachelorette” alum Dustin Kendrick and former Bachelor Peter Weber shared their opinion that Mitchell was getting a bad rap amidst accusations that he dated two women at the same time prior to coming onto the show’s current 19th season.

“First of all, let me say this. Nate is not an angel. He’s not a perfect guy,” Kendrick said of Mitchell, a longtime friend. “[But] I feel like you don’t go and try to tarnish someone’s name because a relationship didn’t work out. It seems childish to me.”

The allegations stem from a TikTok video posted by Kelsey Fankhauser, who alleged that she dated Mitchell from 2020 to 2021 and claimed that he “kept his kid a secret from me for one-and-a-half years when we were dating,” as well as claiming he’d been involved with another woman during the time when they were together

“[It’s] baloney. Nate never told me once he was in a relationship with this person,” Kendrick said. “They were dating, they were seeing each other… There was a time during this [period] where they didn’t even talk for six months.”

According to Kendrick, the reason Mitchell didn’t introduce the woman to his daughter was because he didn’t view the relationship as being serious. “He kind of just hung out with her in the scene of going out, and it’s not really [a situation where it’s appropriate] to bring them into the life of [his] daughter,” Kendrick explained.

Weber wholeheartedly agreed. “Look, if you’re in a serious relationship and you’re committed and you’re with someone, sure, it’s a little weird to not disclose you have a child,” he said. “But if that’s not the case — and it seems like this was [not] — in my opinion, Nate has every right hold that back until it’s the right time… That’s totally, 1,000 per cent up to him.”