Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have officially expanded their family.

On Friday, Aug. 19, Lopilato revealed on Instagram that she and the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer welcomed a baby girl.

In her post, Lopilato shared a photo of her and her husband holding their newborn daughter’s tiny foot in their hands, in addition to revealing her name.

“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” she wrote in the caption, which the native of Argentina also repeated in Spanish.

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!” she added.

Baby Cielo is the couple’s fourth child, joining older siblings Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 3.

Recently, Lopilato shared a post on Instagram Story to reveal (in Spanish) that she and Bublé had already chosen their daughter’s name, and that one of her sons had come up with the moniker.