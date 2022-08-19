Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lea Michele is Broadway bound, and a new video features our first look at the “Glee” alum as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl”.

Michele will hit the stage next month, taking over from Beanie Feldstein, who left the show in July.

READ MORE: Lea Michele To Replace Beanie Feldstein In ‘Funny Girl’ Revival On Broadway

In the promo, Michele can be heard singing the show’s signature song “I’m the Greatest Star” while footage from her rehearsals is shown.

The role of a lifetime. Lea Michele joins the cast of FUNNY GIRL as Fanny Brice beginning September 6. See you at the August Wilson! pic.twitter.com/nQatXGOzee — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) August 19, 2022

Michele will be starring alongside Tovah Feldshuh, who’ll be taking over for Jane Lynch as Fanny Brice’s mother in the revival of the classic musical.

“Funny Girl” first debuted in 1964, with Barbra Streisand starring in what proved to be a career-defining role, eventually reprising Fanny for a subsequent “Funny Girl” movie and a sequel, “Funny Lady”.

Michele begins her “Funny Girl” run on Sept. 6.