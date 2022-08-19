Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is giving viewers of “Selena + Chef” a guided tour of the Malibu beach house where she’s been shooting the new season of her HBO Max cooking show.

In a video promoting the launch of the fourth season, the “Only Murders in the Building” star takes viewers on a walkthrough on the Malibu house, highlighting the “gorgeous view” from the stunning waterfront home.

In addition to professional TV lighting equipment hanging from the kitchen’s ceiling, one distinctive feature about the house is that its exterior doubled for the home that Hannah Montana and her family lived in at one point in the beloved Disney Channel sitcom.

Courtesy of HBO Max

Viewers were quick to point out the connection on Twitter.

is that the house from hannah montana? look just like that — sarah (@back2youfucker) August 18, 2022

Selena Gomez in the Hannah Montana beach house for S4 of Selena + Chef is taking me BACK! I’m CRYING! Mikayla stole the house! 😭😂 #SelenaAndChef @selenagomez — Abby’s House 🏠🚪🪴🍇🧃🍱 (@AbbyAbbyb1) August 19, 2022

NOT SELENA GOMEZ OWNING THE HOUSE FROM HANNAH MONTANA IN MALIBU OH MY GOD — ola🌤ᴴ (@goIdenrevival) August 18, 2022

So, Selena films in the “Hannah Montana” house for Selena + Chef?! I CANNOT RIGHT NOW! 😭 #SelenaGomez — Abby’s House 🏠🚪🪴🍇🧃🍱 (@AbbyAbbyb1) August 15, 2022

In the fourth season, Gomez is joined by special guests, including Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.