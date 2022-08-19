Ferris Bueller may be headed back to the big screen. Sort of.

A spinoff of the 1986 John Hughes teen comedy classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is being developed by Paramount Studios, according to a new report from Deadline. However, this new project won’t focus on the character famously played by Matthew Broderick. Instead, the spinoff would centre on the valet parking attendants who took a joy ride in the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California that belonged to the father of Bueller’s best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck). The Ferrari played a pivotal role in the movie, as fans will recall.

Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Broderick, in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” — (c)Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

According to Deadline, the movie is titled, “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” and “will follow the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took the Ferrari on a joy ride in [‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’].”

The valet attendants, who were not given names in the cult classic film, were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins, who died in 2019.

Significantly, the project hails from John Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of the Emmy-nominated “Cobra Kai” Netflix series that provided a new twist on another 1980s classic, “The Karate Kid”.

“Sam and Victor’s Day Off” will be written by Bill Posey who recently made the horror film “Bitch Ass”, which was inspired by beloved slasher movies such as “Candy Man”.

No word yet on when this new instalment in the Ferris Bueller cinematic universe could be released.