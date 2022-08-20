In the midst of rumours that Johnny Depp has a secret role in an upcoming high-profile Netflix series, that apparently isn’t the only surprise he has in store.

TMZ reports that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been in talks with producers of the MTV Video Music Awards to make an appearance at this year’s show.

According to the outlet, the plan is for Depp — who’s won five Video Music Awards over the years, including the Generation Award in 2012 — to appear onstage costumed as MTV’s iconic Moonperson before revealing his true identity.

Earlier this week, a blind item appearing in the Deux Moi gossip site led fans to suspect that Depp will be playing Uncle Fester in Netflix’s upcoming “Addams Family” spinoff series “Wednesday”, reuniting with director Tim Burton.

Viewers will find out during the MTV VMAs, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28.