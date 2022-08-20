Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell, and Aryan Simhadri in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Disney+ is celebrating its upcoming series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, adapted from Rick Riordan’s beloved YA book series about a teenage boy who discovers he’s the son of Greek god Poseidon.

On Aug. 18 — the date of Percy’s birthday in the books — Disney+ pulled out all the stops to celebrate, including having New York City’s iconic Empire State Building lit up in blue, in honour of the series.

Happy Birthday, Percy Jackson.



Lighting up blue in your honor with @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/G29RefXsQ9 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 18, 2022

What do you get a demigod for his birthday? An epic (Mount Olympus) tower lighting at the @EmpireStateBldg…in blue, ofc. 🤩🌃 Happy birthday, Percy!#PercyJackson and the Olympians is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/DH4OG0sy8M — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 19, 2022

READ MORE: ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Is On The Way

In addition, the Percy Jackson Twitter account shared some first-look photos of series stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell, and Aryan Simhadri.

It's a very special day, demigods ⚡️ Happy Birthday, #PercyJackson! We're celebrating with a gift just for you… #PercyPreview pic.twitter.com/FjFrXxSSKJ — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) August 18, 2022

Riordan shared the photo on his blog, and also warned fans they shouldn’t be expecting to see a trailer anytime soon. “Sorry, it is still way, way, way too early for that,” Riordan wrote.

“We are just in the stage of dailies and ‘rough assemblages’ of the early episodes, which are very much like the first drafts of my novels — I would never share them with anyone because they are not ready for prime time!” he added. “Maybe for his birthday next year, it will be a different story, but that’s not a promise.”