The family of late actor Bill Paxton has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by People, attorneys filed a notice of settlement on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court; the settlement is reportedly still waiting on a judge’s approval.

Paxton, known for his roles in “Aliens” and HBO’s “Big Love”, died in 2017 at age 61 after suffering a fatal stroke due to complications from heart surgery.

The terms of the settlement are confidential, but People points out the filing was made one month before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

The suit was filed in 2018 by Paxton’s widow, Louise Paxton, and their children, James and Lydia, accusing surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad and Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of providing “negligent diagnosis, management, and treatment.”

According to the lawsuit, the hospital “misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery and care that would be provided and/or failed to adequately explain the proposed treatment or procedure.” Paxton had undergone surgery to replace a heart valve and repair an aortic aneurysm.

The suit also alleged that Cedars-Sinai “failed to disclose that [Dr. Khoynezhad] was going to use a high-risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges.” In addition, the suit claimed that Dr. Khoynezhad was “not in the hospital” when Paxton “began suffering the complications” and had neglected to arrange for “continuous care and coverage” during his absence from the hospital, which resulted in “a delay in treatment resulting in damage.”

“Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust,” the family’s attorney, Bruce Broillet, said in a statement at the time. “The surgeon’s actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death.”

Steve Heimberg, another attorney representing the Paxton family, had previously revealed that Dr. Khoynezhad stepped down from his position at Cedars-Sinai shortly after Paxton’s death.

Paxton’s family previously reached a partial settlement of $1 million with General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership, the agency involved in his surgery. While the partnership denied any responsibility for Paxton’s death, the agreement was reached to “reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing the defendant to an expensive and time-consuming litigation.”