Jennifer Grey says she’s still enthusiastic about the “Dirty Dancing” sequel despite its challenges.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly the actress talked about the legacy of the classic film, as well as the plans for the upcoming sequel from Lionsgate.

Grey, who confirmed she was reprising her role as Baby in April, was tight-lipped on details.

READ MORE: Jennifer Grey Would Love To Play A Romance With Harry Styles In The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

“I can’t tell you much, sadly, but I will tell you that it will involve Baby. It will involve Kellerman’s. There will be music. Unless there’s a lot of CGI, Baby’s going to be a little older,” she admitted with a laugh.

The original film came out in 1987 and Grey was 26 when she portrayed the fresh high school graduate.

The 64-year-old actress said that the new film will attempt to be a different take on the franchise, especially in light of the death of co-star Patrick Swayze in 2009.

“It’s going to be Kellerman’s, music, dancing, love story, romance. I’m just so super committed and invested in making it a fresh [take],” she explained. “What happened happened, and that will never happen again. There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It’s very tricky.”

READ MORE: Lionsgate Teases Jennifer Grey’s Return For ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

What Grey could reveal, however, was that there was already a script in place as well as dates for filming.

“There’s a script, we’re working on the script. We’re going to shoot it in the spring of 2023, and it comes out on Feb. 9, 2024. So, I guess it’s happening!” she revealed excitedly.

She also admitted that while the location of the film wasn’t determined yet, the Kellerman’s lodge would be involved.