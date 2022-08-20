Maureen Govern is sharing some heart-wrenching news with fans.

The 73-year-old singer — best known for Oscar-winning song “The Morning After” from the 1973 movie “The Poseidon Adventure” and the single “Can You Read My Mind” from 1978’s “Superman” — shared a video on Facebook to reveal she’s been diagnosed with a rare form of Alzheimer’s.

“I’ve been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia,” McGovern tells fans in the video, which begins by featuring highlights from her music career.

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” she explains. “I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?”

While McGovern admits her diagnosis presents “a challenge,” she also insists that “it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life.”

She initially realized something was wrong, she recalls, when she “began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness.

“But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust. To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words — it elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be,” she adds.

“For many years, I’ve performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prison, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with young children. Children’s responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I’ve loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy,” McGovern says, concluding: “We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity. I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavours.”