Bad news for fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as the reboot halts production.

Executive producer for the planned series, Gail Berman, told The Hollywood Reporter‘s Top 5 Podcast, that the project has been put “on pause”.

A reboot series of the beloved vampire show was first announced in 2018 with original show creator Joss Whedon attached as an executive producer.

Monica Owusu-Breen, who worked together with the director on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was originally slated to be the showrunner and head writer for the new series. A Black actress was also planned to play the lead role, who was meant to be a slayer other than Buffy.

READ MORE: ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Nicholas Brendon ‘Doing Fine’ After Being Hospitalized For ‘Cardiac Incident’

“There is only one Buffy. They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to,” Owusu-Breen clarified on Twitter at the time. “But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new slayer.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who originated the role of Buffy, offered her support for the new project after its announcement.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about great storytelling. If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in,” she told People.

READ MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Zendaya To Star In A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Remake

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” first aired in 1992 as an original film from Whedon, before it was adapted into a TV show for Warner Brothers in 1997. It ran for 7 seasons with a cast of Nicholas Brendan, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head, James Marsters, and others.