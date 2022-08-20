“Verzuz” fans won’t be seeing Diddy and Jermaine Dupri battle it out until Triller settles its lawsuit.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that hit show “Verzuz” co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were suing video sharing platform Triller. They claimed the company had defaulted on payments after the two sold the popular music battle show to them. The lawsuit is worth $28 million.

Triller claims the company paid them over $50 million in cash and stock, and that the dispute was over a payment for a deliverable that the show had not accomplished yet.

Sean “Diddy” Combs joked in an Instagram Live with fellow rapper Jermaine Dupri that despite the show getting the cold shoulder from the Hip-Hop world, that perhaps they could still have their own competition.

“Since we ain’t f— with Verzuz no more, since they’re f— around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy / So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit-for-hit.”

The next day, Combs took to Instagram to clarify his statement, adding, “We’re not f— with Triller until they take care of Swizz and Tim for Verzuz.”

Styles P, who also appeared in an episode of the show, is also boycotting the show in solidarity with his fellow musicians.

“It would be good if Triller and Swizz and Tim can rock out and figure out a way to fix it,” Styles told TMZ. “Hip-hop people shouldn’t f— with it if Swizz and Tim aren’t involved. I sure wouldn’t, I won’t watch it at all.”