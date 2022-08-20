Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is showing off her sisterly love to the world.

The singer shared a throwback video of her attending an Olivia Rodrigo concert during her “Sour” tour with her little sister Gracie.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Takes Viewers On A Tour Of ‘Hannah Montana’ Malibu Beach House In ‘Selena + Chef’

Gomez rocks a bucket hat from the merch line for the tour as she crouches next to her little sister.

The two share a sweet moment as they sing along to lyrics from Rodrigo’s hit song “Driver’s License”.

“And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone,” the two sing as the “Only Murders in the Building” star boops her sister’s nose. Gracie ends the line by giving her sister a big hug.

READ MORE: Serena Williams Talks To Selena Gomez About ‘Mental Fitness’ And Setting ‘Serious Boundaries’

Fans were delighted by the bonding moment with one fan writing, “SELENA AND HER SISTER 🥺🥺” and another gushing, “SELENA YOU WHOULD BE THE BEST MOM OMG”.

This isn’t Gracie’s first time appearing in a TikTok video of the singer’s.

In July, they reenacted a famous scene from “Full House” where D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) argued about who was better.

“Sisters,” she captioned the cute scene.