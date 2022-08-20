Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler don’t feel any pressure to tie the knot.

A source close to the two told Us Weekly that despite their long engagement, they haven’t made any plans.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are,” they told the outlet. “They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other.”

READ MORE: Christina Aguilera And Mya Team Up For ‘Lady Marmalade’ Performance At LA Pride

The couple first met on the set of the 2010 film “Burlesque”. At the time, Aguilera was in the middle of her divorce from ex-husband Jordan Bratman. The two share 14-year-old Max.

Four years later, the two were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2014. They also welcomed their daughter Summer Rain in August that year.

The two have spoken about their timeline for getting married before.

They told E!News in 2015 that they want to take their time enjoying their life together first.

READ MORE: Christina Aguilera Thanks LGBTQ+ Fans For Support Throughout The Years: ‘They’re My People’

“Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our commitment,” she explained. “We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now.”

The source also told Us Weekly that there aren’t any kids on the horizon for the engaged couple.

“Christina is working on keeping her body the way it is and loves being on tour in the U.K. right now,” they said. “She’s feeling really good and back in her element doing what she loves.”