Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner.

TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben’s little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.

In the video, the videographer asks Casey why he’s not in Georgia with Ben, Jen and the rest of their friends and family. Casey, strutting around in jeans, a hoodie and messy hair, wasn’t in much of a talkative mood but he did utter something to the effect that he “fell asleep.”

The videographer seemed shocked at the answer so, for good measure, he asked Casey again if falling asleep is really the reason why he’s not attending the wedding. Casey doesn’t say much else except “Thank you dude” before closing the door and going on his way.

For what it’s worth, Casey had been hinting, however slightly, that this was going to be the case. He was spotted with his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, on Thursday without any sense of urgency, as Affleck and Lopez’s friends and family members descended on Georgia for the couple’s second wedding at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Ben and Casey’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, arrived earlier this week. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, also arrived ahead of the nuptials.

